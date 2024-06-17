Man Killed in Saginaw Shooting Over the Weekend

Police in Saginaw are investigating a Saturday shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.

Police responded to the area of Genesee Avenue and Webber Street near the T & M Convenience Food Store on Saturday around 8:00 P.M. where the victim was suffering critical injuries from being shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Tips can be made anonymously.