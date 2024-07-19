Man Killed In Flint Motorcycle Crash

Police in Flint are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night.

Around 9:40 P.M., police say 41-year-old Aric Sowers was riding a black Honda VTX 1300 R motorcycle south on South Saginaw Street when he collided with a white Ford Edge heading east on East Atherton. The Ford then crashed into a vacant building nearby.

Sowers was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Flint Police Department. They say speed and alcohol/drugs are likely factors in the crash.