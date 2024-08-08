Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Bay County

A crash between an SUV and a semi truck in Kawkawlin Township left one man dead on Saturday.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Seven Mile and East Linwood Roads around 10:45 a.m. Authorities say a 2007 Pontiac Torrent, driven by 81-year-old Harold Vansycle, was travelling south on Seven Mile, when it failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the truck, which was beginning to move through the 4-way stop.

According to investigators, alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been factors, though Vansycle may have had a medical episode leading to the crash.