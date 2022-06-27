Man Killed In Bay City Shooting

Bay City Public Safety Officers and medical personnel responded to a report of a man shot Sunday afternoon just before 4:30. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue. The victim was a 34 year old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police say the victim was not a Bay City resident, but they are unsure where he lived.
Two other men who were with the victim were not harmed according to officers. The suspect was described as a light skinned black man who fled on foot. Police say they learned that a light colored Ford Explorer was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Bay County deputies and Michigan State Police assisted. The motive for the shooting is unknown and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should call the Bay City Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161. You can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers 1-800-422-JAIL or send photos and videos to P3Tips.com.