Man Injured in Bay City Drive-by Shooting

Police in Bay City are looking for suspects involved in a drive by shooting.

The incident occurred Monday around 6:35 A.M. in the area of the Michigan Sugar plant on Euclid Avenue. Police say suspects in a dark colored vehicle opened fire on a 20-year-old man, who was wrapping up his shift at the plant and heading out to his vehicle. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.