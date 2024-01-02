WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Injured in Bay City Drive-by Shooting

By News Desk
January 2, 2024 5:30AM EST
Share
Man Injured in Bay City Drive-by Shooting
(Getty Images)

Police in Bay City are looking for suspects involved in a drive by shooting.

The incident occurred Monday around 6:35 A.M. in the area of the Michigan Sugar plant on Euclid Avenue. Police say suspects in a dark colored vehicle opened fire on a 20-year-old man, who was wrapping up his shift at the plant and heading out to his vehicle. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Popular Stories

1

Vehicle Crashes Into Laundromat in Pinconning
2

Poaching Suspect Sought in Isabella County
3

Arrests Made in Thefts from Genesee, Saginaw Counties
4

Family Dollar In Saginaw Robbed At Gunpoint
5

Traffic Stop In Saginaw Leads to Drug Bust