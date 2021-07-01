Man in Saginaw Shot While Standing in Street

State police and the Saginaw Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting which occurred Tuesday, June 29 in the area of Cass Street near Adams.
Police responded to the location around 11:00 p.m. where they found a 21-year-old man wounded by a gunshot. Police say the man was standing in the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects. He was treated at a local hospital.
Police have not made an arrest in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (989) 759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.