Man in Saginaw Shot While Standing in Street

Michael Percha
Jul 1, 2021 @ 5:34am
(Alpha Media file photo)

State police and the Saginaw Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting which occurred Tuesday, June 29 in the area of Cass Street near Adams.

Police responded to the location around 11:00 p.m. where they found a 21-year-old man wounded by a gunshot. Police say the man was standing in the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects. He was treated at a local hospital.

Police have not made an arrest in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (989) 759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

