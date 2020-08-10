      Weather Alert

Man In Critical Condition After Tuscola Motorcycle Crash

Michael Percha
Aug 10, 2020 @ 1:15pm
(Alpha Media file photo)

A motorcycle crash in Tuscola County Friday, August 7 has left one man in critical condition.

Police say the 26-year-old man was riding on M-24 near Clifford Rd. when he lost control of his bike and crashed into a ditch after failing to negotiate a curve. A passing nurse was able to provide first aid until emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The man was flown by Flight Care to a nearby hospital. It isn’t known if he was wearing a helmet. Police say speed is a likely factor in the crash.

