      Weather Alert

Man Hospitalized After Saginaw Township Crash

Michael Percha
Oct 14, 2021 @ 7:40am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A crash in Saginaw Township Tuesday, October 12 sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.

Police say the man was driving west on State St. around 11:00 p.m. when he lost control of his 2006 Saturn Ion. The car left the road, striking a tree, then a fire hydrant. The man needed to be extracted from the vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown but are believed to be non life threatening. He was cited for speeding. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

