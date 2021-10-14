Man Hospitalized After Saginaw Township Crash

A crash in Saginaw Township Tuesday, October 12 sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.
Police say the man was driving west on State St. around 11:00 p.m. when he lost control of his 2006 Saturn Ion. The car left the road, striking a tree, then a fire hydrant. The man needed to be extracted from the vehicle.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown but are believed to be non life threatening. He was cited for speeding. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.