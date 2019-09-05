Man Getting Mail Killed By Passing Vehicle in Midland County
(Alpha Media file photo)
A pedestrian was killed in Midland County’s Jasper Township Wednesday, September 4.
Police say 51-year-old Roman Wilson of St. Louis had just retrieved his mail from his mailbox on the south side of W. Kent Rd. near S. Geneva Rd. An uninvolved vehicle passed by him before he began crossing back to his residence. He was then struck by a black 2004 Chevy Silverado, driven by 39-year-old Jeffrey Bothe of Ravenna around 12:25 p.m.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the accident, though they are awaiting final toxicology reports.