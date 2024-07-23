Man Faces Life In Prison After Home Invasion Conviction

A man with a criminal history was once again convicted of a crime in Iosco County.

41-year-old Timothy Daniel Giffin was found guilty last week of first-degree home invasion for an incident that occurred March 10, 2023. Court documents indicate Giffin entered a home illegally and told residents he was getting backup, calling another person to come to the home as well. A resident of the home shot Giffin in the leg with a rifle. According to prosecutors, a number of videos were taken of Giffin making threats to the occupants of the home.

Giffin also has other criminal convictions in his past, including burglary convictions and sexually assaulting a child in Wyoming. He faces life in prison for the home invaion charge, plus as a fourth time habitual offender.