Man Dies, Several Passengers Injured When Turbulence Hits A Singapore Airlines Flight

Ambulances are seen at the airport where a London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence was diverted to, in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The plane apparently plummeted for a number of minutes before it was diverted to Bangkok, where emergency crews rushed to help injured passengers amid stormy weather, Singapore Airlines said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore Airlines says one of its flights has hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet or around 1,800 meters in a span of about three minutes.

A British man died and more than two dozen other passengers were injured.

The flight was then diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok.

Authorities said Tuesday that the 73-year-old British man may have suffered a heart attack.

But that hasn’t been confirmed.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

The Boeing 777 flight from London’s Heathrow airport to Singapore had 211 passengers and 18 crew members aboard.

It landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.