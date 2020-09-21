Man Dies in Shiawassee County Boating Mishap
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 21-year-old man drowned in Shiawassee County Sunday, September 20.
Police began the search around 3:45 p.m. at a lake at Campgrounds-R-Us on S. Ruess Rd. near Owosso. They say the victim was on a paddle boat with his girlfriend when the couple had trouble navigating the boat. The man jumped into the lake to physically navigate the boat but struggled to stay above the water.
The woman threw the victim a life vest but the man was unable to reach it. Police say the woman also jumped in the water to try and save the victim but was unsuccessful.
The lake is around 20-30 feet deep. A state police dive team was called in to assist with the search. The victim’s body was found around 10:30 p.m.
The accident is under investigation.