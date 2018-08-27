Man Dies in Saginaw Homicide

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects wanted in connection with a fatal Saginaw shooting on Sunday, August 26. Officers responded to a residence in the 2800 of Wynes St. off Brenner around 6:20 a.m. where they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s name and age have not been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the State Police Tri-City Post, Saginaw Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL. You can also use the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.