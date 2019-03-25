Man Dies in Bay City Fire

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of a fatal fire. Firefighters responded just after midnight Monday, March 25 to 203 N. Catherine to reports of a fire in the basement with visible smoke and flames. They located the deceased man inside. A mother and three children got out safely, but have been displaced. The Red Cross is providing help to them.

The fire extended from the basement to the first floor, but was extinguished before it reached the attic. The Bangor Township Fire Department assisted Bay City at the scene. The victim’s name was not immediately released.