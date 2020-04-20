Man Crashes Into House in Saginaw County
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Saturday, April 18 crash involving a 34-year-old James Township man who drove into a house.
Police say around 11:35 p.m. a driver in a Chevy pickup truck was heading west on Trinklein Rd. and ran a stop sign at River Rd. The driver was unable to correct course and crashed into the home’s bedroom.
Four people were inside, though none suffered any injuries. The driver received a bloody nose and was treated at the scene.
The man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.