Man Convicted as Juvenile in 1997 Saginaw Karen King Homicide Resentenced to Life

Ann Williams
Mar 25, 2022 @ 8:11pm

A man convicted as a juvenile to life without parole for the 1997 murder of college student Karen King of Saginaw, has received another life sentence.

Shytour Williams, now 40,  was 15 at the time of the crime. He was allowed a resentencing hearing in October, but the decision, which came Friday, was the same.

Shytour Williams was 15 when he and his cousin were sentenced to mandatory life in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Karen King in 1997 (Photo-Michigan Offender Tracking Information System – OTIS)

The 18-year-old King, a student at Michigan State University, was home on Christmas break when she was kidnapped outside a store, raped and killed by Williams and his cousin August Williams, who is also serving a life sentence.

