Man Claims Child is Kidnapped, Then Lights Car on Fire

Police arrested a Saginaw man Wednesday, February 2 for setting his own vehicle on fire.
The 30-year-old suspect was in the parking lot of the Family First Credit Union at 1011 North Michigan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. When a female teller arrived and headed to the building, police say the man approached her and handed her a note, saying his son had been kidnapped and he needed $10,000 to pay the ransom. The woman told her manager who called the police.
The suspect then allegedly put a lighter fluid soaked rag in the gas tank of his red Lincoln MKZ and lit it on fire. The fire was quickly put out by emergency responders. Police arrested the suspect and lodged him at the Saginaw County Jail.
They say there is no truth to the kidnapping story.