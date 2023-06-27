Man charged with stabbing deaths of 3 elderly people near Boston

▶ Watch Video: District Attorney announces arrest in Newton triple homicide

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide at a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday. Christopher Ferguson, 41, has been charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and burglary.

Ferguson is expected to face additional charges pending the results of autopsies.

People have left flowers outside of the home in the Boston-area city where 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, his wife, 73-year-old Gilda D’Amore, and Gilda’s mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino were found dead. Investigators said they suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

There was no apparent connection between the victims and the suspect.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said there were signs that someone broke in through a basement window. Detectives say they found an impression of a footprint in blood.

Police got a video from a nearby home that showed a man walking with no shirt or shoes at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday morning. “Several officers when shown that video were able to make an identification of the individual depicted on the video as Mr. Ferguson, who was known to them,” Ryan said.

Police later matched the footprint from the home to Ferguson, who lives on Washington Street in Newton.

Bruno and Gilda D’Amore had planned a celebration at church that day, Our Lady of Help of Christians, where they were set to renew their wedding vows, but never made it. “It was their 50th-anniversary vows and we were all excited about that,” said Father Dan Riley. “Terrific people, salt of the earth, warmly welcoming. They’re just the best.”

Investigators said a friend and neighbor of the D’Amores entered the house Sunday morning because they didn’t show up to church. “She entered the house and found those three residents obviously suffering from severe injuries,” Ryan said. The three victims were pronounced dead at the house.

An autopsy determined Gilda D’Amore suffered over 30 injuries. Autopsies had not yet been completed on Bruno D’Amore or Arpino as of Monday night.

There were signs of a struggle in the house, including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight covered in blood. A knife with red and brown stains was found in the kitchen of the home.

Neighbors say they last saw the victims Saturday afternoon and evening, gardening and waxing their car. “This place has always been rather peaceful so hard to imagine,” said Neighbor Ryan Shu.

Police are also investigating whether a break-in a half mile away on Brookside Avenue early Sunday is connected.

The Nonantum neighborhood was on edge after the murders. Police had asked residents to review their home security video, remain vigilant and lock their doors and windows.