Man Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child In Genesee County

Police with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) have arrested a 28-year-old Mount Morris man for sexually assaulting a child.

Camaron Hall is accused of grooming, abusing and raping an 11-year-old family member last fall. He’s been arraigned on 26 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, each of which carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Hall is being held on a $260,000 bond. His next court date is April 13.