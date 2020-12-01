Man Charged With Drunk Driving for ATV Cash that Killed Wife
(Alpha Media file photo)
An Albee Township man faces drunk driving charges causing the death of his wife.
The incident occurred November 23 in the 11 thousand block of Gaspar Road. 48-year-old Colleen Kelbey was killed after being thrown from an ATV her 47-year-old husband, Jeremy Kelbey, was driving. The couple and their four-year-old child were riding the ATV through a field when Kelbey swerved sharply to avoid a ditch but lost control.
Colleen Kelbey was thrown off, suffering severe head trauma. She died at the scene. Jeremy Kelbey and the child were unharmed.
Kelbey has been released on bond from charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.