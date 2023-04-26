Man Charged with Burning Body of Murdered Woman in Bay County

Two people have been charged in the death of a West Branch mother of five.

The body of 36-year-old Heidi Dowd was discovered August 17, 2020 behind an abandoned building in Bay County’s Mount Forest Township. She had been shot and her body burned. 45-year-old Aaron Wyse, currently in prison on a separate matter, is charged with removing, mutilating or disinterring a dead body for burning Dowd’s body.

A woman currently in custody in Arizona is charged with open murder for Dowd’s death and is expected to be extradited to Michigan in the near future.