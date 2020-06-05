Man Charged With Accidentally Injuring Cousin with a Handgun
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 47-year-old Midland man was arraigned in Saginaw County Thurday, June 4 for accidentally injuring his cousin while showing her how to handle a firearm.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Brady Rd. near Chesaning on February 23 for a report of an accidental shooting. Police say Joshua Moore was teaching the woman how to handle a .40 caliber handgun when it went off, striking his hand and sending shrapnel into the woman’s stomach.
Moore and the woman were both treated for non life threatening injuries.
Moore is charged with accidental discharge of a firearm causing injury, a misdemeanor. He is currently out on bond and is not allowed to possess a firearm.