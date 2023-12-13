▶ Watch Video: Man charged in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday that a man has been charged with the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll.

Worthy charged Michael Manual Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit, with homicide felony murder, lying to a peace officer and entering Woll’s home without permission.

Worthy said Wednesday that there are no facts that suggest that Jackson-Bolanos knew Woll before killing her or that the murder was a hate crime.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday that it received a warrant request in the case of Woll, who was found stabbed to death in October.

This comes two days after Detroit police confirmed a second person of interest was taken into custody. Authorities arrested another person on Nov. 8 but released them three days later.

Woll, 40, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Woll attended a wedding the night before and returned home from the wedding sometime after midnight. Investigators found no signs of forced entry into Woll’s residence and believe she was stabbed inside her home before making her way out to her yard, where she was found.