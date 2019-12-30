Man Charged in Swartz Creek Man’s Death
(source: Bacon Family)
The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing Christmas Eve was discovered Saturday, December 28 in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township. The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office has charged a 50-year-old suspect with his murder.
Mark David Latunski is charged with a single count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body in connection with the death of Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek. Bacon was supposed to meet with his family for breakfast on Christmas Day but never showed up. His parents called the police and a search got underway.
Police initially discovered Bacon’s car in a parking lot near the Family Dollar in Swartz Creek, with his phone, wallet and clothes. The search led to a residence in the 700 block of W. Tyrrell, where his body was located.
Police arrested Latunski during the course of their investigation. They have not said how Bacon’s body was found, his connection with the suspect or how he was murdered.
Prior to Bacon’s disappearance, he told his roommate, Michelle Myers on December 24 he was meeting a man from the dating app Grindr.
Bacon was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint and worked as a hairstylist in the Flint area. A GoFundMe page is available to help pay funeral expenses. YouTube personality Jeffree Star has donated $20,000.
The funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3 at Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek. Viewings will be Thursday, January 2 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m.