Man Charged In Stabbing at Saginaw Township Business
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A Saginaw man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly stabbing his former co-worker multiple times earlier this week. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office has charged 36-year-old Timothy Wachowski with assault with intent to murder for stabbing a 49-year-old man outside a business on Bay Rd. in Saginaw Township.
Prosecutors said Wachowski had recently been fired from the business and returned there on the night of Monday, April 27, where he assaulted the victim. They said another man from the business intervened, and Wacholwski fled into a wooded area, where a state police K-9 trooper tracked and arrested him.
The prosecutor’s office said Wachowski has an extensive criminal history in multiple states, and is also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. He was arraigned Friday and was being held in the Saginaw County Jail on a $100,000 bond.