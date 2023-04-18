WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man charged in shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl is in custody

By CBS News
April 18, 2023 3:11PM EDT
The man charged in the shooting of a Black teen who went to the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings last week has surrendered to law enforcement and is in custody, according to authorities.

Andrew Lester, 84, was in the process of being booked Tuesday afternoon, said Sarah Boyd, public relations manager at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

