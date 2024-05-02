Man Charged in Midland County for Alleged Murder of Wife

A Midland County man has been charged in the murder of his 56-year-old wife.

According to court records, 63-year-old Timothy Rivard faces an open murder charge as well as a felony firearm charge after allegedly shooting his wife, Mary Rivard on Monday. Prosecutors claim Rivard waited hours before calling 911.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Midland County District Court, and remains in the Midland County Jail after being denied bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 21.