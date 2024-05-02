WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Charged in Midland County for Alleged Murder of Wife

By jonathan.dent
May 2, 2024 6:37AM EDT
Share
Man Charged in Midland County for Alleged Murder of Wife
(Getty Images)

A Midland County man has been charged in the murder of his 56-year-old wife.

According to court records, 63-year-old Timothy Rivard faces an open murder charge as well as a felony firearm charge after allegedly shooting his wife, Mary Rivard on Monday. Prosecutors claim Rivard waited hours before calling 911.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Midland County District Court, and remains in the Midland County Jail after being denied bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 21.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash
2

Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township
3

Suspects Arraigned In Shooting Death of Saginaw Teen
4

Police Identify Pedestrian Killed In Mt. Morris Township Crash
5

Saginaw's 8th Homicide of 2024 Under Investigation