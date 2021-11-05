Man Charged in Caro Stabbing Incidents

An Indiandfields Township man was charged Thursday, November 4 on several felony charges related to stabbings in Caro on Halloween night.
Police say 34-year-old Damien Meindl II stabbed three people: a 65-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. The incidents took place at 403 Madison Street and 1005 Luder Road. The victims are all recovering from their injuries.
Police say Meindl used a pocket knife in the attacks. He’s charged with five counts of assaulting, resisting, orobstructing a police office, three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts with assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with intent to maim, one count with interfering with electronic communications, and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property. He’s being held on a $300,000 bond.
Meindl is also on probation for aggravated domestic violence, second offence.