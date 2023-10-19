Man Arrested in Shiawassee County for Pulling Over Vehicles

A Clare man claiming to be a bounty hunter was arrested Monday in Shiawassee County.

Police received a number of reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of I-69 and Grand River Road attempting to pull over other vehicles. Police arrived to find a silver Jeep Cherokee with police style blue flashing lights mounted on the vehicle. The Jeep fled the area north on State Road but was eventually pulled over. The 61-year-old man was arrested and is being held in the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting charges.