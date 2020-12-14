Man Arrested in Saginaw for City’s 25th Homicide of 2020
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Saginaw are investigating a murder which occurred Saturday, December 12.
Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Casimir St. around 10:15 p.m. They found an 87-year-old woman had been shot in the driveway, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Emergency responders attempted life saving efforts before the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police arrested a 55-year-old man, a family member of the woman, as the prime suspect. He’s being held in the Saginaw County Jail awaiting arraignment. The homicide is the 25th of 2020 within the city.