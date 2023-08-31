Man Arrested In Saginaw For Attempted Theft

Police in Saginaw say they arrested a 39-year-old man on Tuesday after he attempted to steal a trailer then pulled a gun.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, the man was trying to steal a trailer in the 2400 block of Cooper Street around 10 p.m. but was stopped by the owner’s neighbors. Authorities say the man left, but returned to the neighbor’s home with a gun and threatened them before firing one shot. No one was injured, but nearby officers heard the shot and followed the suspect back to his home in the 1600 block of North Clinton Street. Police say the man resisted officers and was tazed before being arrested. A search warrant of the man’s home reportedly turned up a unique handgun matching the description given by the neighbor.

The suspect was lodged in the Saginaw County Jail on charges of felonious assault and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police.