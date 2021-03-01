      Weather Alert

Man Arrested In Midland County for Stabbing Relatives

Michael Percha
Mar 1, 2021 @ 9:11am
A man and woman were hospitalized Saturday, February 27 after allegedly being stabbed by an 18-year-old relative.

Midland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Mills Township residence at 2:43 p.m., Saturday, where the stabbing occurred. The victims, a 55-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, were transported by EMS to Mid-Michigan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department reported an 18-year-old male suspect, who is related to the victims, was taken into custody at the scene. He is being lodged at the Midland County Jail awaiting arraignment.

