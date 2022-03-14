Man Arrested in Isabella County Robbery

Police in Isabella County are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday, March 13.
Police say a 43-year-old Union Township man entered a local store in the 5000 block of S. Mission Rd. around 12:35 a.m. and held up the clerk at gunpoint. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department and state police were able to track the suspect to the man’s apartment. The clerk told police he could recognize the suspect’s voice and provide a name, which matched the name on the apartment’s lease. The suspect and another man were attempting to leave the apartment when police arrived. A search warrant was issued and police discovered evidence of the crime.
The man was taken into custody without incident and remains held in the Isabella County Jail.