Man Arrested in Bay County After Hiding in Woods

Police in Bay County arrested a man who hid in a wooded area for several hours on Saturday.

Around 7:15 P.M., police were sent to the 2100 block of Davis Street in Gibson Township after receiving a call about a distraught man hitting his vehicle and chasing chickens after driving through Bently Park. Police say 33-year-old Tony Brissette then ran into the woods with a .22 caliber rifle. When police arrived, he taunted them to come find him. After several hours, a state police helicopter spotted him as police on the ground prepared to move in with an armored vehicle. However, Brissette surrendered peacefully before police made their move.

He is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and resisting or obstructing police and is being held on a $7,500 bond.