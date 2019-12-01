      Weather Alert

Man Arrested For Child Abuse And Domestic Assault in Bay City

Dave Maurer
Dec 1, 2019 @ 6:35pm
WSGW News file photo by Bill Hewitt

Around 9:30 Sunday morning officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were sent to a home in the city’s south end on  a report that a person was acting erratic.  Officers located the man in an upstairs bedroom where he was holding a child against his will.  Officers were able to free the child from the man’s grasp and arrested him after a brief struggle.  Police arrested the man and lodged him in the Bay County Jail.  The child was taken to McLaren Bay Region Medical Center for examination of minor injuries.

