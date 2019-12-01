Man Arrested For Child Abuse And Domestic Assault in Bay City
WSGW News file photo by Bill Hewitt
Around 9:30 Sunday morning officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were sent to a home in the city’s south end on a report that a person was acting erratic. Officers located the man in an upstairs bedroom where he was holding a child against his will. Officers were able to free the child from the man’s grasp and arrested him after a brief struggle. Police arrested the man and lodged him in the Bay County Jail. The child was taken to McLaren Bay Region Medical Center for examination of minor injuries.