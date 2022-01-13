      Weather Alert

Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Tuscola County

Michael Percha
Jan 13, 2022 @ 8:32am

A man suspected of stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Tuscola County was arrested Wednesday, January 12.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Mertz and Clifford roads in Freemont Township around 3:00 a.m. for a report of a person driving erratically. They discovered the vehicle crashed near the corner of Mertz and Snover. A 63-year-old man was seen fleeing the location on foot, heading to a wooded area. Deputies were able to track the man with assistance from a canine unit.

The Lapeer man admitted to police he stole the vehicle in Lapeer County. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest.

