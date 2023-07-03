Man Arrested after Allegedly Threatening People at Bay City Residence

A Bay City man was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening people with a gun.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Morton Street, where a 29-year-old had allegedly fired a shot while making threats.

Police attempted to contact the man, who allegedly refused to cooperate. the State Police Emergency Services Unit, Aviation Unit, and Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene to assist, and the suspect eventually came out of the house and was arrested without incident. He is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police say a search warrant resulted in the seizure of a handgun, magazines, and multiple spent casings. No injuries were reported.