Man Arraigned On Murder Charges in Flint Security Guard Shooting Case

Michael Percha
May 12, 2020 @ 9:40am
(source: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

A man police believe is responsible for killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint was arraigned Saturday, May 9 on first-degree premeditated murder charges.

23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn on May 1. Police say Bishops mother, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, and sister, 24-year-old Brya Bishop, argued with Munerlyn over the younger woman not wearing a face mask into the store.

Teague allegedly called her husband, 44-year-old Larry Teague and the younger Bishop, who arrived and shot Munerlyn, according to police.

Ramonyea is also charged with felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Larry Teague was arrested in Houston, Texas and is being extradited to Genesee County. Sharmel Teague and Brya Bishop have also been arrested.

