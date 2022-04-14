Man Arraigned in Buena Vista Shooting Death of Wife

Charges have been filed against a man accused of killing his wife in Buena Vista Township on Saturday, April 9.
32-year-old Margaret Welch was shot to death at a home at 1726 Prospect St. A 22-year-old man was also shot, though his wounds were non-life threatening. Police say Welch’s husband, 41-year-old Deandre Welch, is responsible for the murder.
Welch is charged with several felonies, including open murder, third offense felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm charge and third-degree fleeing and eluding police and others. He’s being held at the Saginaw County Jail.