Man Arraigned in Buena Vista Shooting Death of Wife

News Desk
Apr 14, 2022 @ 8:47am

Charges have been filed against a man accused of killing his wife in Buena Vista Township on Saturday, April 9.

32-year-old Margaret Welch was shot to death at a home at 1726 Prospect St. A 22-year-old man was also shot, though his wounds were non-life threatening. Police say Welch’s husband, 41-year-old Deandre Welch, is responsible for the murder.

Welch is charged with several felonies, including open murder, third offense felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm charge and third-degree fleeing and eluding police and others. He’s being held at the Saginaw County Jail.

