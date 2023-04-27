Man Accused of Killing Toddler Son Heading to Trial

A Genesee County man accused of killing his 16-month-old son is heading to trial.

On August 25, 2022, the body of Chaos McCarthy was discovered in a ditch alongside North Morrish Road in Montrose Township. An autopsy determined the boy had died from a skull fracture. He also had methamphetamines in his system, though it isn’t clear if he had ingested the drug or was exposed to it indirectly.

Police arrest 40-year-old Michael Butler of Mount Morris Township, who had been granted custody of Chaos a few weeks prior, against the recommendations of authorities. Butler has a history of violence and criminal behavior. However, a judge awarded him custody of the boy as the child’s mother and siblings had been staying in a homeless shelter.

Butler is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, third offence domestic violence and concealing a dead body and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.