Man Accused of Killing Mother, Assaulting Family members, to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation

A Fremont Township man accused of killing his mother and attacking several others will be undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to see if he’s mentally fit to stand trial.
30-year-old Justin Humpert is charged with open murder and 6 counts of assault with intent to murder stemming from the homicide of his 55 year old mother, Joyce Humpert, on August 6th; while the remaining counts relate an alleged assault on his grandmother, fiancée, and fiancée’s children.
Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies found Mrs. Humpert’s body in a ditch near her home on Swan Creek Road the next day, following a well-being check.
At the time, Humpert was free bond from a charge from June of second-offense felonious assault against his then-girlfriend’s mother.
Prior to that, Humpert plead no contest to a four-year felony charge of torturing a dog he had stabbed multiple times in June 2017- he made parole last summer, serving just under 3 years.
A GoFundMe page created to fund a memorial for Joyce has raised more than $4,700 as of Thursday.