Mall of America placed on lockdown after “reported shooting,” police say

Authorities said a “reported shooting” at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, Friday night had forced the mall into lockdown. Bloomington police and emergency medical crews were on scene.

The mall was still on lockdown as of 9 p.m. local time, police said.

“Please stay out of the area,” police tweeted.

Those under lockdown should “remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted,” the Mall of America posted to its Twitter account.

The circumstances of the incident were unclear. There was no immediate word on possible injuries or fatalities.

This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode.

This marks the second time in past five months the mall has been placed on lockdown. On Aug. 4, the Mall of America was put on lockdown after shots were fired in what police at the time described as an “isolated incident.” No injuries occurred.

The shooting caused chaos, sending panicked customers and employees running for safety. Bloomington Police chief Booker Hodges said that there had been an altercation between two groups near the cash registers of a Nike store. One of the groups left, but then returned, and one person fired three shots into the store, Hodges said.

Two men suspected of being involved in the shooting were arrested days later following a multiagency manhunt. Three others were also arrested, accused of helping the two men escape.