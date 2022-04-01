      Weather Alert

Major Road Work Scheduled for Bay City

Apr 1, 2022 @ 10:57am

Some major roadwork is coming to the Bay City area this summer along S. Euclid Ave.

Tentatively starting the week of May 2, the full road construction project will also replace storm sewer and water main lines between Hotchkiss Rd. and M-84. Work will also take place on Kelton St. between S. Euclid and the property fence of Northern Concrete Pipe. The existing roadways will be removed and reconstructed with asphalt pavement on Euclid and concrete pavement on Kelton.

Traffic will be allowed through the construction zone throughout construction but will be restricted to the north bound lanes only. All southbound traffic will be prohibited through the work zone throughout the duration of the construction of S. Euclid. Law enforcement will be occasionally present to enforce construction traffic signage compliance.

Work on S. Euclid is expected to be finished by September, while work on Kelton should wrap up by November.

