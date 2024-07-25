Maggots and other bugs released at Netanyahu’s hotel in D.C.

▶ Watch Video: Netanyahu asks U.S. to fast-track aid in speech to Congress

It seems a new kind of bugging situation has hit the Watergate Hotel. Video posted on Wednesday showed a large number of maggots, crickets and other bugs crawling around the hotel, which is where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying during his contentious visit to Washington, D.C.

The Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots advocacy group, posted an Instagram video of the critters, claiming they were let loose in protest of Israel’s deadly war against Hamas, which has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza officials.

The video shows maggots inching across what appears to be a large conference table covered in a white tablecloth with water glasses, set against the backdrop of American and Israeli flags. It also shows the insects scurrying across marble floors elsewhere in the hotel as well as fire alarms going off in the hotel’s hallways.

The post claimed that the critters were released on multiple floors and that fire alarms were set off for over 30 minutes.

“Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people,” the post says.

The apparent act of creepy crawly resistance came as thousands of protesters gathered near the Capitol during Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday chanting “Free, Free Palestine.” Police wearing gas marks blocked the crowd from getting closer to the Capitol, and officers deployed pepper spray after some members of the crowd allegedly became violent.

“We are aware of the social media video circulating on multiple platforms involving The Watergate Hotel and the unfortunate incident that occurred at the property yesterday,” the hotel said in a statement. “We took the necessary steps to ensure the property has been sanitized and is now operating as normal. We are cooperating fully with authorities, who are handling the situation.”

A Public Safety Joint Information Center spokesperson for the Secret Service said, “The Watergate facility has an expansive footprint and remains open for businesses, residences and guests. At no time was there any threat to our protectees.”

Protestors on Capitol Hill demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit on July 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

The Palestinian Youth Movement’s website describes the group as a “grassroots movement of young Palestinians dedicated to the liberation of our homeland and people.”

The people behind the incident remain unknown, though the Washington Post reported that an anonymous source sent the video to the DMV chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement, which posted it on their behalf.