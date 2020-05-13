Mackinac Center Sues Michigan Governor
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Lansing news conference, May 7, 2020 (source: Executive Office of the Governor)
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland is involved in a lawsuit against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The center’s Legal Foundation, with Miller Johnson Law Firm, filed the suit on behalf of three healthcare providers and one person in need of a surgery. The suit alleges the governor’s executive order, limiting certain medical procedures, is actually putting lives at risk. The medical practices represented in the suit are Wellston Medical Center, Primary Health Services and Grand Health Partners.
The individual, Jeffery Gulick, is suing because of a surgery he claims he needs and can’t receive during the shutdown.
The suit claims the governor doesn’t have the power to shut down health care providers in the state unilaterally.