MABA Educational Trust awards 15 scholarships for fall 2020 semester
The Michigan Agri-Business Association (MABA) Educational Trust recently awarded scholarships to 15 Michigan students planning to enter the agriculture industry. Fall scholarships offered through the Educational Trust totaled nearly $12,000.
“The Michigan Agri-Business Association is proud to support the next generation of industry leaders through the Educational Trust,” said MABA president Chuck Lippstreu. “Our members recognize the critical need to support young people who are entering agriculture. We congratulate these 15 scholarship recipients and wish them the best of luck headed into the fall semester.”
Those awarded scholarships include:
- Seth Arends, Ravenna
- Aaron Banks, Brown City
- Abbie Bauer, Vassar
- Grace Bayer, Grand Rapids
- Johanna Braun, Harbor Beach
- Madelyn Cary, Elwell
- Adrian Eggleston, Laingsburg
- Aaron Fahrner, Sebewaing
- Allison Holdwick, Harbor Beach
- Kirsten Klee, Minden City
- Laken Polega, Unionville
- Kyle Rolfe, Chesaning
- Grace Smith, Frankenmuth
- Jacob Sprague, Durand
- Joshua Wehner, Pigeon