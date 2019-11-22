M-13 Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
Police are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash on M-13 just north of the Zilwaukee Thursday, November 21.
The crash involved a Toys for Tots box truck and a passenger vehicle with four people around 3:30 p.m. Police say a 61-year-old man, a passenger in the back seat of the passenger vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was also a passenger in the back seat is in extremely critical condition at a local hospital. The conditions of the others involved in the crash aren’t known at this time.
Police closed both north and south bound lanes of M-13 in the area for several hours.