Luke Bryan helps stranded mom change tire

Country star Luke Bryan played mechanic this week when he saw a woman with a flat tire on the side of the road in Tennessee. “When my tire blew in a small Tennessee town who stopped to help?” Courtney Potts said on TikTok. “LUKE BRYAN.”

The mom of two shared a video on social media showing Bryan kneeling on the ground, changing her flat tire, saying he deserved all the praise for stopping to help her.

Potts told local affiliate WKRN she was on her way to her parents’ house when the tire blew out. “I was scared to keep going, so I just had to stop because I didn’t want to mess my wheel up,” she said.

Once she pulled to the side of a road in Columbia, a pickup truck also pulled over and a man got out and walked over to her. “He was like, ‘Hey I almost hit you! This is a really bad road, we’ve got to get out of this curve,'” Potts said. “I knew his voice, and I was like, ‘Okay, this is happening!'”

Potts said she tried to “be cool” in front of Bryan, though he didn’t act like a celebrity. He was done changing the tire in 30 minutes, she said.

Bryan also took a photo with Potts and her daughter, Ellie. “Thank you again @lukebryan I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids! It really made our day so much better!” she wrote in the caption. Her TikTok video received over 4 million views in two days.

The news got to Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder, who tweeted about the kind star. “[Luke Bryan] we are grateful for your act of kindness in our community,” Molder tweeted. “To show our appreciation, we would like to honor you by presenting you a key to the city and having you serve as the Grand Marshall of the @ColumbiaTNUSA Christmas Parade alongside Santa. You in?”

Bryan has yet to respond publicly to the offer to appear again in Columbia, which is about an hour south of Nashville. The dad of two is originally from Georgia.