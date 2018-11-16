Lucky Lotto 47 Winner is from Bay County

A man from Bay County says a winning Michigan Lotto ticket has turned his life around in an instant. He visited lottery headquarters in Lansing this week to claim his half of a $9.64 million jackpot. The lucky player has chosen to remain anonymous after matching all six numbers in the Lotto 47 drawing on October 10th. His share of the prize is $4.82 million.

The Bay County man said he’s had a rough couple of years due to an injury that required him to go on disability, and he hasn’t been able to find work. He said his newfound wealth will allow him to have some medical procedures he hadn’t been able to afford, and to improve his quality of life. He took the option of a one-time lump sum payment of about $3 million.

He used the same numbers and same playslip to buy the winning ticket that he’s been using for more than two years. He said once, he even had to climb into a dumpster after accidentally throwing the slip away. He bought the

winning ticket at B & D Mini Mart in Munger.

The winner of the other half of the jackpot is from Macomb County.