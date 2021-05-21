Lt. Governor Gilchrist Makes Third Stop of “Making Real Change” Tour in Saginaw
source: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist stopped at Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy in Saginaw Friday, as part of his “Making Real Change” tour to promote vaccinations in cities across the state. The tour will highlight the administration’s continued efforts to flatten and eliminate racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on what the state has learned to apply those lessons to equitably administering vaccines and building the resilience required to reduce racial disparities in health and other areas within communities.
“The Making Real Change tour highlights equitable vaccine access across the state and encourages people who may be hesitant to get the safe, effective vaccine,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “Saginaw has been resilient throughout the pandemic, even as COVID-19 has disproportionally harmed Black Michiganders and other people of color across the state. We must listen to and address the specific needs of communities and equip local leaders with the resources necessary to inspire relatives, friends, and other loved ones to get vaccinated. The best thing all of us can do to protect ourselves, our families, and neighbors is to get vaccinated, so we can grow the economy, create jobs, and get back to doing the things we love together.”
The Making Real Change Tour stopped in Flint and Grand Rapids last week and will also stop in Detroit.
To date, 57.1% Michiganders 16 years or older have received an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible. As part of these efforts, Michigan is partnering with organizations across the state to create more opportunities for Michigan residents to receive a vaccine.